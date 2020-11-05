J&J's APAC commerce and marketing lead Sanchita Johri leaps to adidas

Sanchita Johri, Johnson & Johnson's Asia Pacific lead for connected commerce and marketing and content excellence, has joined adidas as director, digital activation for emerging markets. According to Johri's (pictured) LinkedIn, the markets include India, South Africa, Turkey, Israel and the Gulf Cooperation Council. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to adidas, J&J and Johri for comment.

Johri was with J&J for four years, first joining as head of digital consumer, India and digital lead for feminine care, Asia Pacific in 2016, her LinkedIn said. In this role, she oversaw the digital mandate for brands including Carefree, Modess, Johnson's Baby, Clean & Clear, and Neutrogena.

Before that, she was with Reliance Digital Retail for two years as assistant GM, digital marketing and commerce and special initiatives. Reliance Digital is the subsidiary of Reliance Retail, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries, an Indian multinational conglomerate.

Johri has also worked at SVG Media which is now part of dentsu international; Brand Capital India, the investment arm of India's largest media conglomerate The Times of India Group; and a radio jockey at 92.7 BIG FM. Her LinkedIn states that she has over 14 years of experience straddling technology, media, retail and FMCG. She is also passionate about connecting and engaging with the connected consumers of today.

