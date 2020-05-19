Instagram launches wellness-focused 'Guides' feature

Instagram has launched a new feature titled "Guides", with a focus on wellness content. According to a press release, Guides is a way for consumers to more easily discover recommendations, tips and other content from creators, public figures, organisations and publishers on Instagram.

The feature, which comes in the form of a newspaper icon, can be found on the profiles of participating creators and organisations. Instagram also said consumers can expect to access the Guides feature within the Explore tab "in the coming days". Instead of having individual posts on a user's feed, Guides allow creators to group Instagram posts together under one topic. Once clicked, users will be brought to the respective accounts where the posts originated from.

A quick check by Marketing also showed that Guides is currently only available on the Instagram app itself and not on its desktop version. Some of its participating accounts include American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Indonesian anti-bullying movement Sudah Dong, and UK-based mental health initiative Heads Together.

"We know many people are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are first focusing Guides on wellness content. We’ll enable creators to connect with expert organisations to share resources during this time, including tips on how to look after your well-being, maintaining connection with others or managing anxiety or grief," Instagram said.

Guides is Instagram's latest feature launched in recent weeks. Last month, it launched the #MonthofGood initiative to inspire consumers to come together, spread kindness and do good during Ramadan. Instagram users are invited to share their acts of good - big or small - over the course of the month and to encourage others to do the same, using the hashtag #MonthofGood. Throughout the month, it will also feature content creators from round the world, who will share moments from their Ramadan celebrations. Instagram has also helped small businesses by allowing them to share new gift card, food order, and fundraiser stickers in their Stories and on their profiles. When consumers see gift cards or food orders, they can tap on it to make purchase through the partner’s site.

