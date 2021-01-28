Influence 360

The Only Content Conference Worth Your Time

The concept is simple; this is an event that caters to market needs, built for content and communications strategists with the aim of making marketing interesting and impactful. If you care about making content better for your audience, your customers and your organization, then you’re in the right place.

We are not going to bore with inane stuff you already know or could read somewhere, this is THE bootcamp for all things content and communications that will make you simply one heck of a content strategist!

Influence 360 is one of many events hosted by Lighthouse Events. For more on their professional range of services, click here.

.