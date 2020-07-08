Beauty brand Social Bella uses US$58m funding to push CX and eCommerce

Indonesian beauty brand Social Bella has bagged an additional funding of US$58 million, which will be used to further boost the company’s growth in Indonesia’s beauty and personal care market. In a conversation with Marketing Interactive, co-founder and CEO of Social Bella, John Rasjid (pictured most left) said the new funding will be used to scale up the company's technology infrastructure as the company focuses on strengthening the back-end system at its eCommerce platforms Sociolla and Lilla by Sociolla,an e-commerce platform designed for Indonesian mothers.

The new funding will be used by the company to improve its services and provide the better customer experience for its consumers online. According to Rasjid, Social Bella already has several business units expected to serve the needs of approximately 30 million users by 2020. “With stronger support of technological aspects in our everyday routine, we aim to be more relevant and provide continuous improvements to our customers’ experience," he added.

Additionally, Social Bella will be focusing on developing technology at Lilla by Sociolla, and investing in technological innovation at its Sociolla store. It will also be putting focus on developing its customer review platform, SOCO. By focusing on improving the quality of user experience, this platform integrates Sociolla and Beauty Journal, its beauty and lifestyle online media with end-to-end O2O marketing service, to cater to Indonesian women for safe personal care and personal care products. Social Bella has declined to comment how much of the funding will be used for marketing purposes.

The funding comes from existing investors including Singapore-headquartered Temasek, Pavilion Capital, and Jungle Ventures. Social Bella had previously secured US$40 million in a previous round of funding in September last year.



Christopher Madiam (pictured most right), co-founder and president of Social Bella, said: “We are proud that the existing and new shareholders see the incredible value of our ecosystem and stay highly supportive of the company’s business plan. This pandemic has massively challenged almost all businesses globally. However, we are adapting quickly to the challenge and continue to serve our consumers’ needs. With our integrated ecosystem backed by technology and based on deep understanding of Indonesian consumers, we can still serve our consumers in a relevant way while remaining competitive."

Last year, Social Bella completed its ecosystem as an integrated beauty-tech and end-to-end brand distributor in Indonesia by launching a flagship omnichannel store in Lippo Mall Puri. At present, Social Bella owns six physical stores, across the country.



