Income collates deserted spots across SG to inspire future planning

NTUC Income has launched a new film "Emerge Stronger" to convey and inspire Singaporeans to be more optimistic about their future and encourage them to think and plan for better days ahead. No doubt the current pandemic has transformed lives in many ways, Income aims to send a message that no individual should allow the present to dictate the future.

Conceptualised by BBH Singapore, the film drew insights from an online survey commissioned by Income to find out what Singaporeans would like to do after the circuit breaker ends. The survey found that the most popular activities apart from eating out and meeting family and friends were playing sports, dating and going back to work. Bubble tea was as popular as visiting a hair salon, going to the beach and going to the spa.

The 110-sec film also features visuals of empty spaces and streets with soundbites of everyday Singaporeans talking about their plans once the circuit breaker has been called off. The soundbites recorded from calls of real-life people echo the plans shared by the respondents during the online survey. These include one from a kindergarten teacher who is looking forward to welcoming her toddlers back to school, a grandmother who is yearning to hug her grandchildren and a mother-to-be who looks forward to shop before her baby’s birth.

The spot will run on Income's social and digital channels.

Marcus Chew, chief marketing officer of Income, said as everyone stays home for Singapore, it is also important that everyone keeps their spirits up. "As such, we want to convey a message of positivity and hope, that we should stand together and emerge stronger by keeping our focus on the better days ahead and to make plans for them, despite the current challenging times. You can only be in a better place if you were future ready,” he added.

Meanwhile, Janson Choo, group creative director, at BBH Singapore, said: “Times like these make us long for the day where we can meet the people we love and do the things we love doing freely. And it is this feeling that helps us look forward to the future. We believe Income as a brand could offer some optimism and encourage Singaporeans to think about what they plan to do when all this is over. Start making future plans now, because that day will come soon enough.”

