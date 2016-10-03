IMDA unveils new identity, focuses on financing VR and media startups

The Media Development Authority of Singapore (MDA) and Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore (IDA) have officially merged to form the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), effective October 2016.

The new IMDA will develop and regulate the converging infocomm (ICT) and media sectors and will implement the Infocomm Media 2025 plan. It will support the Public Service Broadcasting (PSB) to bond communities through compelling local content. It will also strengthen outreach efforts to educate the public on the use of ICT, promote infocomm and media literacy and reinforce cyber wellness.

A video showcasing the rebrand was unveiled at an IMDA launch event on Friday. IMDA appointed Goodfellas Consultancy to develop its corporate brand identity for the IMDA. According to Gebiz, the account is quoted at being worth SG$405,000. It features people from all walks of life who potentially benefit from the initiatives launched by the IMDA. This includes local film directors, game designers, security solutions engineers to name a few.

Watch it here:

[embed]https://youtu.be/L209rWk_0TY[/embed]

Going forward, IMDA is also collaborating with Mediacorp to create the Mediapreneur Incubator programme to nurture media-related startups. It will provide technical product testing, building of financial models and fund raising pitches which is tailored to the growth stages of these startups. This will provide opportunities to groom promising seed stage media-related startups into high growth technology companies.

Virtual reality (VR) is also a big part of IMDA’s plans, with plans in the pipeline to incorporate it into the classroom as well as the medical sector. It will partner with Side Effects Asia Pacific to explore the use of VR in clinical training, integrating technology and media to allow trainees access to challenging emergency room situations.

IMDA will also collaborate with Beach House Pictures to take students on virtual journeys around Singapore in a bid to help them better understand the interconnected nature of the country.

Minister Yaacob Ibrahim said, “While other countries grapple with digital divides, IMDA will help us generate a digital multiplier for our people. The opportunities are there. It is up to us to seize them and harness the full potential of technology and media to empower a future of possibilities for Singapore. It is no easy task, and will require open minds, hard work, and, most importantly, close partnerships between the government, industry and the people.”

The restructuring followed the launch of the Infocomm Media 2025 plan in August 2015, the first integrated industry development plan for the info-communications and media sectors.

The Ministry for Communications and Information (MCI) recently appointed the chairman and board members to the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA), and the Government Technology Agency (GovTech). The IMDA board will be headed by Chan Yeng Kit, permanent secretary (defence) as chairman. It will also comprise of 18 other members, 17 of whom have previously served on the IDA or MDA Board.

Meanwhile, Ng Chee Khern, permanent secretary (defence development), will spearhead the GovTech board as the chairman which comprises 13 other members. Six of them were newly appointed in addition to the seven who previously served on the boards of IDA or MDA.