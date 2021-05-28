IKEA Southeast Asia wraps up regional media pitch

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has appointed PHD as its media agency of record across Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines. Following a media review, the appointment will see the agency take on the complete media planning and buying duties for the brand for two years. The Ikano stores which also called for a pitch will similarly be working with PHD. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands that Vietnam and Thailand's duties have not yet been confirmed.

Guided by PHD’s proprietary platform Omni Studio, the agency clinched the account by displaying a strategic approach that is said to enable “innovative and meaningful end-to-end consumer experiences that deliver better business outcomes”. Nigel Richardson, SEA regional marketing director, IKEA said of all the various agencies met, PHD displayed strong and relevant thought processes in its approach to media in the region which was complemented with a competitive pricing strategy.

“What’s more important is they had a very honest and humble approach to the business, a value that IKEA holds true to heart,” said Richardson.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE understands that the pitch was first called in January this year. The incumbent on the Southeast Asia account is Vizeum which was appointed in 2015. During the pitch, Richardson also told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that it was tendering the media buying account in each of its markets and the company was open to having one agency cover more than one market. According to Richardson, there was a shortlisting process based on the initial request for information (RFI) and credentials, and there is no upper or lower limit on the number of shortlisted respondents.

James Hawkins, CEO, PHD APAC added that the appointment is “a testament to PHD’s challenger approach, combining the power of agile data strategies from Omni Studio and the agency’s focus on creativity and collaboration to drive innovative and impactful communications for the client.”

“We are delighted to partner IKEA and look forward to unlocking growth opportunities and driving further innovations in the business,” he added.