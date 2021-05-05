Hyatt checks in Ogilvy as lead agency for guest loyalty programme

Hyatt has appointed Ogilvy as its lead agency for its guest loyalty programme, World of Hyatt. Ogilvy will support the development and expression of World of Hyatt’s member communications, promotions, and programme enhancements.

Ogilvy brings its capabilities across customer insights, commerce, digital product innovation, customer engagement and acquisition, CRM and loyalty under an end-to-end offering, focusing on World of Hyatt market priorities and ambition to accelerate growth, while delivering value and speed at scale. Among the list of participating locations under World of Hyatt include Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Alila, Andaz, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, and Destination by Hyatt.

“World of Hyatt is grounded in listening and as the demand for travel returns, we are more committed than ever to understanding our guests’ and members’ needs to deliver personalised care, distinct experiences, and tailored content that meets them where they are,” Gretchen Kloke, Hyatt’s vice president of global marketing, said.

Kloke added that working with Ogilvy will enhance its ability to reimagine member experiences, with a unique combination of creativity, brand building, and an innovative data-driven approach to loyalty programmes.

“Hyatt understands that creating thoughtful, rewarding, and delightful experiences for its guests and members requires a continuous understanding of the rapidly evolving needs and desires of travellers today,” Rajesh Midha, president of Ogilvy experience in North America, said.

Midha said it looks forward to bringing the power of Ogilvy’s creative network combined with its technology and data capabilities to deliver compelling programmes that reflect the people, places, and experiences at the heart of their lives. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Hyatt for additional information.

Separately, Hyatt recently posted a net loss of US$304 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of US$103 million during the same period last year. Its Southeast Asia, Greater China, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and Micronesia management and franchising segment adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation decreased by 39.7% to US$5 million. Results across the region were led by Greater China. At 31 March this year, 97% of Hyatt's full and service hotels in this region were open. According to its financial statement, net rooms for the region increased 13.6% compared to Q1 2020.

Photo courtesy: 123RF

Related articles:

Ogilvy China names Chris Chen as consulting partner

Colgate-Palmolive expands Ogilvy's remit in Malaysia

Pizza Hut Indonesia hands Ogilvy integrated marketing duties