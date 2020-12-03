HOYA Vision Care zeroes in on Nomads for global creative duties

HOYA Vision Care has appointed Nomads to handle global creative duties for three years, following a pitch against agencies from London, Germany and Amsterdam. The contract begins with the launch of the new brand positioning "For the visionaries" that spotlights HOYA's dedication to eye care professionals.

Established in Amsterdam in 2013, Nomads works with clients including P&G, PepsiCo, National Geographic, Air France KLM, Under Armour, and Jotun, among others. Meanwhile, HOYA has been in the market for 60 years and is present in 52 countries with over 12,000 employees and 45 laboratories worldwide. The eye care company wanted to find a long-term partner that could help transform its business from a regionally-driven, fragmented set of brands, into a global brand.

HOYA's CMO Marius de Beer said Nomads impressed with its unique thinking and customer-centric approach, and that it demonstrated an in-depth understanding of the category and HOYA's business. "This gave us the confidence that they understood our brand and where we wanted to go," he added.

De Beer also said that the new brand positioning reaffirms its commitment to eye care professionals. "We are constantly driving towards solutions that better support and enable ECPs to make a difference in their patients’ lives. We see the world through our customers’ eyes. It’s in our DNA," he said.

Meanwhile, CEO and founder of Nomads, Hans Howarth, said it is thrilled to partner with such an industry-leading and well-respected company. "We look forward to creating impact for the brand while facilitating the transformation process," Howarth added.

Howarth told MARKETING-INTERACTIVE that it will cover all markets that HOYA Vision Care is present in. "There are local agencies in some markets who support the local teams. There will not be any regional lead agencies, including Asia Pacific," he said, adding that work for the new brand positioning will continue to roll out throughout the year.

