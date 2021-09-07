How brands can successfully utilise HUAWEI Ads to drive cost competitiveness

This article is brought to you by HUAWEI Ads.

Digital advertising demands have been rising rapidly over the past few years, aided by the pandemic situation stimulating a change in consumer behaviour. People are now increasingly doing their shopping online and emphasising on personalised experiences.

An estimated 2.14 billion people worldwide are expected to purchase goods online in 2021 alone. At the same time, global ecommerce sales have been forecast at US$4.891 trillion and are projected to grow to US$6.4 trillion by 2024.

The accelerated digital adoption is forcing digital advertisers to rethink their strategies on how to widen their audience bases and reach additional users to seize this opportunity.

Diversifying ad resources into alternative ad networks with unique reach and solutions is key towards the expansion of user portfolios. Now, brands and media agencies are more than ready to welcome new players who will drive cost competitiveness, and bring innovation and efficiency for a healthier and more balanced digital advertising industry.

A one-stop platform for digital advertising

Introduced to the APAC market in 2020, HUAWEI Ads is one of the latest programmatic ad platforms. Leveraging the synergies between Huawei’s devices, apps and open capabilities, HUAWEI Ads helps advertisers reach out to more than 730 million global potential customers on its mobile ecosystem – the third largest in the world.

“Built upon Huawei’s established mobile ecosystem, we are leveraging our technical capabilities and local market expertise to develop a range of adtech and toolsets for brands and advertising agencies to strategise, set-up and manage ad campaigns, then successfully amplify their brand messages across the Huawei ecosystem,” said Shane Shan, the director of Huawei APAC Consumer Cloud Service.

Take a look at the infographic depicting the growth of HUAWEI Ads, while summarising the key features that it brings to brands and advertisers.

Diverse solutions and formats for powerful placements HUAWEI Ads allows advertisers to reach customers with a myriad of placement options and bidding formats, made possible with Huawei’s wide range of native apps and over 10,000 high-traffic third party apps integrated in its network. Apart from boosting visibility with its display ads network, advertisers can look towards a full coverage of solutions, including search and app store placements, or new formats such as the Automated App Ad which is dedicated to help app advertisers generate higher app installation and in-app conversions. The ad platform also provides diverse smart biddings, including cost-per-action bidding, optimised cost-per-click bidding, and target return on ad spend bidding to better support advertisers towards achieving their goals – be it impressions, views, clicks or conversions, while remaining strategic and cost-effective.



Precise targeting to reach the right users Huawei Ads’ data management platform supports over 150 user profile tags based on user attributes, scenarios, and interests, enabling advertisers to design ad content based on specific age groups, app behaviour, location, and more. Advertisers can also utilise the advanced re-targeting, such as lookalike audiences or engage with recently viewed users, to increase conversion potential.



Ensuring quality and performance HUAWEI Ads supports the world’s leading third-party attribution tracking systems, including AppsFlyer, Adjust, Kochava, and Sizmek. Advertisers can apply the analysis tools to track all their marketing channels and attribute user sources for a holistic view on the user conversion journey and campaign performance. In addition, all HUAWEI Ads inventories have been integrated with the international standard Open Measure Software Development Kit (OM SDK) – a set of software tools designed by IAB Tech Lab for facilitating third-party viewability of measurement data, providing advertisers with accurate and consistent third-party independent data to better evaluate ad performance to ensure fairness and transparency. Looking to cultivate a healthy and sustainable digital advertising environment, HUAWEI Ads will be launching its Media Quality Score System in the last quarter this year. The scoring system serves to evaluate and rate media publishers based on their traffic scale and quality. Media publishers with higher rankings stand to enjoy exclusive incentives, and this will encourage mutual growth between media publishers and advertisers.



Strategic exposure in SEA markets

Besides the technical considerations, choosing the right target market is another valuable key to ad campaign success. Huawei has close to 20% of smart device penetrations in Southeast Asia, hence, it provides brands and advertisers immense potential for growth through HUAWEI Ads.

Dedicated support and first-mover benefits

Ensuring that advertisers utilising HUAWEI Ads enjoy a smooth and efficient experience, the local HUAWEI Ads teams in the respective markets are ready to provide dedicated support and customised solutions for advertisers at every stage of the ad journey, be it from onboarding to the launch of their ad campaigns.

In addition, advertisers who qualify for the trial programme will also stand to receive complimentary advertising credits, while certified agencies can look forward to rebates on media spend.

