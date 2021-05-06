Home renovation firm Livspace puts hilarious twist to your favourite TV genres in latest ad

Home interiors and renovation platform, Livspace, has launched a six-week campaign called "Choices you’ll love living with" which is targeted at first-time home owners and upgraders in Singapore. It has rolled out a series of tongue-in-cheek short-form teaser videos highlighting different pain points everyday homeowners face in a hilarious genre based TV show like execution. The campaign will be rolled out on YouTube, OTT, social media, programmatic display and video, Spotify Homepage Takeover and out-of-home advertising.

The videos that are available on its YouTube channel, have garnered more that 10,000 views per video at the time of writing. The four videos are titled: Unhinged - A Bedroom Nightmare! (horror), I'm Falling For You - When Romance Meets Bad Carpentry (romance), Quick On The Drawer - A Kitchen Showdown (reality), and A Relatives Disaster. Why Renovations and Families Don't Mix (K-drama).

The campaign recognises the pain points consumers face during the renovations process such as low or poor quality materials, workmanship, communication, non-responsiveness, and late completion. Through the campaign, the team at Livspace aims to generate more leads, create stronger top of mind recall, drive greater brand awareness, and increase trust and satisfaction for its customers.

"Recognising the pain points consumers face during home renovations Livspace’s campaign reinforces its promise to provide a seamless end-to-end home renovation experience that is predictable in terms of price, timelines and quality – which are supported through its proprietary technology," Kartikeya Bhandari, chief marketing officer, Livspace, said. Bhandari added that Livspace is also launching its experience centre in Singapore in the second half of this year. With its new experience centre, homeowners will have the opportunity to touch and feel material finishes, wallpapers, upholstery and more to ensure customers can make the best possible choice for themselves before purchase.

“Our research indicates that the Singapore Home Renovation market will grow two times this year and therefore it is the right time to establish Livspace as the brand of choice in the home renovation space. One of our initiatives towards that objective is our current brand campaign "Choices you'll love living with". The campaign brings to life different challenges that people deal with in getting their renovations done and how choosing Livspace will help them avoid such issues, as at Livspace we provide an end-to-end home renovation experience which is intuitive and accurate in terms of price, timelines and quality - all supported through our proprietary technology. We believe that the strength of our creative coupled with sharp and precise media selection will help us achieve both our brand and business goals,” Bhandari said.

Prior to this, in January 2021, Livspace partnered with furniture giant IKEA to launch a planning and renovation studio in Singapore. The studio at Jurong Point shopping mall is around 100 square metres, and will feature a specialist showroom modelled after a 3-room HDB flat and virtual inspirations through SmartPhotos by Livspace. The Livspace SmartPhotos is a visualization and planning tool to help homeowners envision and budget for their new home designs. According to its press release, it was the first time the SmartPhoto experience was introduced to Singapore.

Related articles:

Check out IKEA's limited edition collection created by artists

IKEA unveils its last ever catalogue as a podcast

IKEA SG embraces bags with misprint, sells it as 'limited edition' products