HK4As unveils Kam Fan jury

The Hong Kong Association of Accredited Advertising Agencies has locked down its judging panel for the 30th Kam Fan Awards this year.

Akira Kagami, executive advisor of Drill Inc., Japan, will be chairman to lead the creative jury which include Elvis Chau, partner and executive creative director of Anomaly Shanghai; Ad Veteran Endy Fung; Jennifer Hu, group executive creative director of Ogilvy & Mather Advertising Southeast China; Graham Kelly, regional executive creative director at Isobar Singapore; Stefan Schmidt, founder and creative director at dieckertschmidt Berlin. One more judge in this category will soon be announced.

Meanwhile, former CEO of Omnicom Media Group China Elaine Ip will chair the media jury. Other include Candy Chan, VP marketing of Pizza Hut China; Vincy Ho, marketing director of Lee Shanghai; Yvonne Tang, marketing director of McDonald's Restaurants Hong Kong; Adrian Toy, regional director of Marketing at PUMA Hong Kong; Chris Waltonm, managing director of Nunn Media Sydney; and Kitty Wong, director of Cheer Box Ltd., Hong Kong.

This year's Kam Fan will be host on 28 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center under the theme "It’s all about cans, not can’ts”.