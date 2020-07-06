Hilton's Richard Que joins Lazada as SVP of brand management

Richard Que, Hilton's former director, brands and loyalty marketing, has joined Lazada as senior VP, brand management, according to his LinkedIn. While Lazada has declined to comment, Marketing understands the role is a regional one. Marketing has reached out to Hilton for comment.

Que (pictured) spent a year with Hilton during which he led end-to-end brand marketing for full and focused service hotel brands, as well as drove direct, long-term relationships with consumers via Hilton Honors. According to his LinkedIn, Que was also responsible for crafting the brand positioning and story, marketing planning activities, campaign execution, and also served as the voice of Asia Pacific in the global development and steerage of the brand marketing.

Prior to that, he was with L'Oréal for six years, last helping the senior marketing director role based in Seoul. In that role, he led the brand, product, and portfolio development for three brands under L'Oréal's luxury division - Biotherm Femme and Homme, House 99 by David Beckham, and Chinese brand Yue Sai, according to his LinkedIn.

Before that, he was the marketing director for L'Oréal Singapore, and was a member of the consumer products division’s management committee, and was responsible for over 200 staff. According to this LinkedIn profile, he also spearheaded the strategy, growth and execution of multiple complex categories across omni-channels. He has also worked at P&G, NUS Business School, and At-Sunrice Global Chef Academy.

Separately, Lazada Group recently named Chun Li group CEO, replacing Pierre Poignant who becomes special assistant to Alibaba Group chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang. Li has been tasked to drive the company’s next phase of growth under an accelerated digitalisation landscape in the region. He previously served as both president and Lazada Indonesia CEO over the last three years.

