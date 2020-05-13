Heineken APAC’s head of digital commerce moves to VC world

Karl Noronha has left his head of digital commerce APAC role at Heineken to join venture capital company B Capital Group, according to his LinkedIn. Marketing understands that there was no one-to-one replacement for Noronha since he left.

Noronha (pictured) left Heineken after one year and nine months. His LinkedIn showed that he was tasked with building and running the APAC digital hub where he led overall strategy, team formation and coordination across 23 markets. It is also added that he was responsible for launching regional partnerships and new business models to grow Heineken’s digital revenue during his time. Marketing has reached out to Noronha and Heineken for a statement.

Additionally, Noronha developed a B2B2C commerce platform that was rolled out in Southeast Asian countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Cambodia. He was also involved in digital transformation and change management in the company. Noronha’s LinkedIn showed that he is currently the director of strategy and operations at B Capital Group. According to LinkedIn, the Group has a portfolio of startups in the enterprise application software, infrastructure, security, fintech and healthcare-tech sectors. Some of the brands that B Capital Group work with are Carro, Ninja Van, and SilverCloud Health.



Heineken is no stranger to incorporate digital elements into its campaigns. Earlier this year, in a bid to raise awareness of its zero alcohol beverage, Heineken placed a “Driver’s Fridge” at prime locations around Singapore such as Orchard Road and Clarke Quay. The beer fridges were designed with the same features and technology of a modern car door, and can only be opened with car keys. According to Faye Wee, marketing director of Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore, the beer fridges reached out to 350,000 members of the public and gained a whopping 91% awareness, and 59% trial. Meanwhile in 2019, Heineken unveiled a campaign which used web augmented reality (AR) technology to capture live brand experiences. Called "Heineken AR Cheers", the campaign allows users to scan Heineken bottles or glasses to activate the AR experience. The experience includes a Formula 1 element, featuring a race car and race track.

