Groupon names FCB global creative partner to evolve brand perception

Experiences marketplace Groupon has appointed FCB for global creative duties to help evolve its consumer and merchant brand perceptions. Following the company’s recent progress in expanding the types of inventory it offers from local businesses and launching a new, personalised user experience, FCB will help position Groupon in a new way. This involves going from an inspiration-only marketplace to a destination for local experiences with the goal of driving engagement and purchase frequency amongst Groupon’s customers. Work for Groupon will debut this summer.

Groupon's VP of brand, Melanie Hellenga said from massages to escape rooms, Groupon can help reconnect millions of consumers who are ready to get back to enjoying local experiences with all the local small businesses who are ready to serve them. According to her, FCB is the right creative partner to help the brand reflect this value proposition.

Meanwhile, FCB Chicago's president Kelly Graves said after being in lockdown for the past 12 to 18 months, people are excited to try new experiences and support local communities. "And there’s no better place for customers and merchants to reconnect during this unique moment in time than Groupon," she explained. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Groupon for additional information.

According to Groupon local experiences is a US$1 trillion addressable market and it seeks to capitalise on this market. Over the past year, the company expanded its inventory offerings to give merchants more flexible discounting options, enabling them to use Groupon in a more tailored way to grow their businesses. It also unveiled a personalised user experience to drive greater sell through of the expanded offerings and encourage repeat purchases. At the same time, Groupon also provided merchants with self-service functionality to give them more control over their promotions.

Meanwhile closer to home, Groupon Malaysia and Indonesia were acquired by KFit Group in 2016 and eventually renamed to Fave in 2017. That same year, Fave also bought over Groupon's Singapore operations to solidify the company's efforts in helping consumers save while driving growth for local businesses across Southeast Asia

