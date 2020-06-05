Grab expands into grocery delivery market in Southeast Asia

Multinational ride-hailing giant Grab Holdings has launched GrabMart, a delivery service across 50 cities, in partnership with over 3000 supermarkets and convenience stores. Previously available in just Indonesia and Thailand, Grab has now launched in eight countries – Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar and Cambodia, its latest addition.

This service provides consumers convenience in purchasing various consumer goods, including groceries, home essentials, health and beauty items and gifts during the ongoing pandemic. In a statement to Marketing, Grab said “consumers will now be able to have their items delivered in under an hour or at a scheduled time.” Its most popular items by category were beverages, snacks, vegetables, pantry supplies and instant noodles.

GrabMart has partnered with multiple store chains in various countries, including FamilyMart in Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand, Cheers and Fairprice Xpress in Singapore, myNews.com in Malaysia as well as Lawson in the Philippines. It has also built a supply chain with popular supermarkets and hypermarkets such as Tops and Maxvalu in Thailand, Big C in Vietnam and Robinsons Supermarket in the Philippines. In Singapore and Indonesia, consumers can order fresh produce and premium meats from urban farmers and local suppliers.

Lastly, GrabMart has also partnered with various specialty and mini-market stores such as Guardian in Indonesia and Malaysia, and XpressFlower in Singapore. This partnership has led to GrabMart deliveries in Singapore increasing by seven times on Mothers’ Day last month. In addition, GrabMart has also partnered with nine traditional market operators selling fresh produce and various perishable goods in Indonesia and Malaysia, bringing hundreds of tenants online. Consumers will be able to buy an assortment of produce from numerous traditional market stalls in a single purchase for delivery under this service.

Demi Yu, regional head of GrabFood and GrabMart said COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of on-demand delivery services across Southeast Asia, allowing Grab to “tap on existing technologies, its extensive delivery network, and operational footprint to quickly scale GrabMart across the region. In a post-COVID-19 normal, we anticipate demand for delivery services to remain elevated. We will continue to double down on expanding our GrabMart service to support consumers’ shopping needs.”

