Grab enters online healthcare space with Ping An Healthcare partnership

Grab has partnered with Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company (PAGD), a Chinese healthcare services platform, to establish a joint venture company to deliver transformative online healthcare services in Southeast Asia.

Utilising digital wallet GrabPay, the joint venture will offer a variety of integrated medical services such as artificial intelligence (AI) assisted online medical consultations, medicine delivery and appointment bookings through an online platform. It will work with governments, hospitals, doctors and other key stakeholders and seek partnerships to ensure local market needs are met.

Together with Grab’s geographic footprint, deep local market knowledge and broad reach of over 100 million downloads, the joint venture will help address the burgeoning healthcare needs of Southeast Asia. The service will launch in selected countries in the first quarter of 2019.

Marketing has reached out to Grab for additional information.

According to Grab's group CEO and co-founder Anthony Tan, this is the company's first venture into online healthcare. "Grab was founded on the principle of bringing accessible and affordable services to the masses in Southeast Asia, be it in transport, payments, food delivery or groceries. We believe everyone should have access to high-quality and affordable healthcare," Tan said.

He added that together with PAGD, Grab will deliver affordable healthcare through technology, and this has the potential to make "a huge impact" in the lives of the communities it serves across Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, Wang Tao, chairman and CEO of PAGD, said it will replicate its "successful model" in the Chinese market to overseas markets, and export its mature technologies and services in a bid to resolve medical issues worldwide.

"Grab is a trustworthy company and we are excited to work with Grab to tap the growth potential of Southeast Asia, providing outstanding one-stop medical health services to hundreds of millions of local users," Wang added.

PAGD has over 200 million users and delivers healthcare solutions through its online platform using innovative AI technology that guides the online medical consultation process. It is the latest partner to join GrabPlatform, which was launched last month. GrabPlatform features a suite of technologies that enable partners to access components of Grab’s technology including transport, logistics and payments.

Through GrabPlatform, Grab’s strategic partners can leverage Grab’s user base, offline distribution network and technology solutions customised for Southeast Asia to more quickly and efficiently expand across the region.

(Photo courtesy: 123RF)

Read also:

Grab gets video heavy with Viddsee to grab eyeballs on content feed GrabDaily

BreadTalk partners GrabPay for cashless initiative

Grab to invest ‘significant portion’ of US$2bn funding into Indonesia

Grab MY sees drop in new part-time drivers following new regulations, positive of recovery

Grab says competition watchdog in SG ‘one-sided’ on exclusivity arrangements

Grab does a backflip on its ride rewards and loyalty update

Grab switches up loyalty strategy: A much needed correction or math gone wrong?

Malaysian govt to investigate monopoly risk post Grab-Uber merger?

Grab creates news feed, strikes content partnership with Yahoo

Ryde calls Grab-Uber merger ‘detrimental’ to innovation for ride-hailing industry

Competition watchdog: Grab-Uber merger ‘lessened competition’ in ride-hailing

Grab’s rival Ryde lodges police report over ‘phantom bookings’

Media Prima and Grab tie-up for in-car entertainment

Grab unveils new ad to push ‘everyday app’ position

Grab says less than 20% of former Uber SEA staff no longer with company

GrabFood running in beta version in Singapore and Malaysia

Grab confirms cutting down on discounts: A swerve into the right lane?