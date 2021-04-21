Grab competitor Ryde eyes premium LUXE service

Mobility app Ryde has launched its premium service, RydeLUXE, in Singapore. With the new addition, Ryde plans to position its service as a premium ride-hailing and carpooling app for commuters, business executives and tourists. RydeLUXE beta trials are ongoing at the moment. The premium service will be officially launched in Singapore on 29 April 2021.

With RydeLUXE, users will be matched with professional drivers with luxurious private-hire car hires within the Ryde App. The service is designed for business executives, tourists and premium customers on special occasions, where Ryde is banking on growing demand to come from Downtown. Ryde has also inked a deal with business owners, restaurants and hotels to provide this service to guests looking for a premium ride.

According to Ryde, the luxury market has been badly affected by the pandemic and this has led to the decline of driver earnings. Ryde will charge 10% service fees for driver partners to provide them with jobs and also allow them to take home more for each ride. In order to ensure premium service and quality, only professional drivers with the highest ratings will be allowed to accept RydeLUXE jobs.

“The launch of RydeLUXE reflects our belief and commitment to introduce innovative features for the ride-hailing market. It also marks a significant milestone for us, as we enter the ultra-luxury market and cater to a different clientele,” said Terence Zou, founder and CEO of Ryde Technologies.

According to the company, Ryde’s app has been downloaded close to 700,000 times. Ryde sees continuous growth in drivers and passenger sign-ups as more users seek alternatives to incumbents.

Ryde is not the only brand to cater to a more premium target audience. Last September, telco Circles.Life unveiled a premium programme named "Circles.Black", which targets telco customers looking for "an elevated experience that prioritises comfort and efficiency". With the programme, the telco takes on a different target audience, having been mostly known to target "deal-seekers" looking for wallet-friendly options.

Circles.Black is said to be crafted based on customer insight, and looks to provide its members with a customised human experience, merged with the convenience of a virtual one. According to Circles.Life, it Circles.Black members can expect a personalised end-to-end device purchasing experience, from assisted video recommendations to scheduled delivery, making the consumer purchase journey more seamless.

Related Articles:

Ryde takes a subtle jab at Gojek SG$0.70 increase with notification

Gojek drives personalisation with InMobi tie-up

Grab to go public in US via merger valued at nearly US$40bn