Grab and Klook get SEA residents exploring with new 'Attractions' tile

Grab has tied up with travel activities booking platform Klook to launch an "Attractions" segment on the Grab app. Powered by Klook, the “Attractions” segment features various local activities that aims to enable Southeast Asians discover new experiences in their home countries. This comes as movement restrictions ease, and Grab and Klook look to help Southeast Asians explore a new normal of travel, beginning with local exploration and domestic travel in their countries.

The activities can be booked through the Grab app, and paid via Grab's payment platform GrabPay. Some of the activities in Singapore include the AJ Hackett Sentosa Bungy Jump in Singapore, NERF Action Xperience, and island hopping in Singapore to visit St. John’s Island and Kusu Island. Small businesses are also included in the tile such as pottery lessons at Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle, one of Singapore’s oldest dragon kilns.

Additionally, Grab is looking to roll out additional features and initiative within the “Attractions” tile in the coming months, including wishlist and reviews. It also looks to integrate the offerings with other Grab services, such as enabling users to book a ride to the attraction or book their admission ticket while on the ride to an attraction.

Jerald Singh, chief product officer and head of geo, Grab, said it hopes to drive more support towards businesses that depend on tourism with the partnership with Klook. "Full recovery [of tourism] is a long way away, but we look forward to playing our part to hasten the journey by working together with like-minded partners like Klook," Singh added.

Marcus Yong, vice president of APAC marketing, Klook, said: “With months of pent up demand and staying indoors, travellers are eager to turn to their next accessible and available option, domestic experiences. Through this partnership with Grab, we are excited to open new doors for consumers to help keep that fire burning brightly wherever they may be." Yong added that the integration will provide Grab and Klook users with a more seamless, mobile-first experience.

Earlier in June, Grab launched a small business booster programme aimed at aiding small businesses in Southeast Asia adapt to the COVID-19 new normal. This included tools and initiatives for offline businesses to easily make the shift online, and help those already on the Grab platform to expand their visibility and adapt their operations to an increasingly digital-reliant world. The programme was said to extend the company’s long-term commitment to digitalise traditional and small businesses and ensure they are included in the growing digital economy.

Separately, Grab also launched GrabMart in eight countries – Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Myanmar and Cambodia, being previously available in only Indonesia and Thailand. GrabMart is a delivery service that spans across 50 cities, in partnership with over 3000 supermarkets and convenience stores. The service provides consumers convenience in purchasing various consumer goods, including groceries, home essentials, health and beauty items and gifts.

