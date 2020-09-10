Google's Waze makes cuts to APAC ad sales team, focuses marketing in 'high-value countries'

Google's Waze is letting go about 30 of its employees globally and scaling back operations in Asia Pacific and Latin America, as fewer users hit the roads. In a letter to employees, Waze CEO Noam Bardin said the pandemic has led to "a significant drop in kilometres driven, carpools and ad revenue". He added that the cuts involve its ad sales, marketing, performance marketing and partnership teams, in a bid to accelerate its investment in engineering and other technical positions.

In particular, the on-ground sales offices in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines, as well as Colombia, Argentina and Chile, will be closed down. According to Bardin, these markets will continue to be serviced via “increased investments” in its self-service advertising platform, Waze Local Starter. They will also be supported by the small medium business teams in its main sales hubs. This comes as the ads team aims to focus on key markets that drive 93% of its revenue, Bardin added.

Meanwhile, it is reducing the size of its marketing team due to focus on fewer markets and adjustments in its partnership investments, as well as restructuring the performance marketing team. The latter’s restructure is in line with Waze’s efforts to double down on investments in product to support its growth efforts, Bardin added. Marketing has reached out to Waze for comment. According to The Verge, Waze has 555 employees worldwide.

The latest move by Waze comes as it has decided to focus its resources on product improvements for users, accelerate its investments in technical infrastructure, and refocus its sales and marketing efforts on a small number of high-value countries, Bardin explained. According to him, these investments ensure the long-term success of Waze and that it exits this pandemic stronger than it entered it.

Bardin also clarified that the reductions are being made due the constraints created by the pandemic and to support investments in its focus areas, and not because of individual actions or performance. A severance package will be offered to those affected, which includes career transition within Google, outplacement services, financial aid and healthcare.

