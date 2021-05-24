Google opens retail store

Google is opening its first-ever new retail store in New York City's Chelsea district this summer. The Google Store Chelsea will be part of its urban campus in the Chelsea neighbourhood, which is home to more than 11,000 Google New York City employees. "Google has been in New York for the last 20 years, and we view the store as a natural extension of our longtime commitment to the city," the company said in a blog post.

It added that the Google Store is an important next step in its hardware journey of providing the most helpful experience of Google. "We look forward to meeting many of our customers and hearing their feedback on the store, so we can continue to explore and experiment with the possibilities of a physical retail space and build upon the experience," Google added.

Consumers can now browse and buy a selection of Google products ranging from Pixel phones to Nest, as well as Fitbit devices and Pixelbooks. They can also shop online at GoogleStore.com and pick up their orders in-store. Google said in a blog post that throughout the store, visitors will be able to experience how products and services work together in a variety of immersive ways. Employees will also be on hand to help visitors with queries such as troubleshooting an issue, fixing a cracked Pixel screen or helping with installations.

With this upcoming store, Google joins tech brands such as Apple, Microsoft, Xiaomi and Vivo to have physical retail stores. In 2016, multiple media outlets also reported Google opening a Made by Google pop-up store in New York City and Los Angeles. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Google for additional information on when the store will be rolled out in Singapore.

Google recently wrapped up its I/O Developers Conference, launching new updates such as its AI-powered dermatology assist tool Google Health, a translate filter in google Lens, and location history reminders in the Maps timeline. The company is also working on a new tech project named Project Starline that combines advances in hardware and software to enable friends, families and coworkers to feel like they are communicating face to face. It also has plans to operate on carbon free energy by 2030.

