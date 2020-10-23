Gong Cha and Häagen-Dazs concoct sweet treat to level up bubble tea experience

Bubble tea brand Gong Cha has tied up with ice cream company Häagen-Dazs to launch its "Bubble Tea Float" series. Marrying Gong Cha's bubble tea drinks with the Häagen-Dazs' ice cream, the two brands curated three concoctions: caramel choc (chocolate malt with salted caramel ice-cream), berry-tea bliss (milk tea with strawberry ice-cream), and sunshine mango (jasmine green tea with mango sorbet).

According to Gong Cha, the Bubble Tea Float series represents "the next level" of bubble tea experience. While using ice-cream as a drink-topping option is not new to the market, the series has gone beyond that by designing specific flavours in line with the theme of "Indulgence, Love and Happiness", the bubble tea brand added. Caramel choc represents the "indulgence" aspect, while berry-tea bliss and sunshine mango represent "love" and "happiness" respectively.

To promote the new series, Gong Cha will be holding an online contest, which gets its consumers to post and share a picture of their Bubble Tea Float on Instagram from November to December 2020. Participants will have to also tag the two brands at @gongchasgofficial and @haagendazsg, as well as use the hashtag #DontHoldBackSG for the contest. Gong Cha will be giving away SG$15 Gong Cha vouchers, selecting 10 winners each week. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out for additional information.

Zhaoyong Cheong, brand director, Gong Cha, said both teams have been working together on this collaboration for over a year to come up with the various optimal pairing of bubble tea and ice-cream. This is done through experimenting and tweaking drink formulas for the best taste profile. "We’re confident that the series will give a new buzz to the bubble tea market in Singapore and subsequently worldwide, as they bring the next level of drinking experience to our customers," Cheong said.

The collaboration with Gong Cha is also an extension of Häagen-Dazs' "Don’t Hold Back" campaign launched earlier this year. The campaign drives home the ice-cream brand's latest brand idea, calling for everyone not to hold back in life and follow their inner voice, living life to the fullest. The brand goes on to say it reflects the brand message as it doesn’t hold back when it comes to using the best ingredients in its products.

Häagen-Dazs' brand idea was launched with an ad that embodies the encouraging and positive approach of “Don’t hold back”. Accompanying the ad is a rendition of The Chemical Brothers’ song “Galvanize”, which the brand said is a fitting soundtrack that celebrates going for what one wants in life and following one's own path. The ad featured Japanese fashion icons Aya and Ami Suzuki, Swedish-Korean actress Nim Kyoung Ran Sundström, and Untimitive Dance Company as well as Lavender Hill Softball Club, both from South Africa.

To further promote the brand message of “Don’t hold back”, the ice-cream brand also said it will be hosting events around the world, from panel discussions to summer parties, as well as tap on "exciting" ambassadors which will use their unique voices to help communicate the message.

Commenting on the partnership with Gong Cha, Yong Xuan Tay, brand spokesperson for Häagen-Dazs' parent company General Mills, said: “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Gong Cha to create a new experience and elevate the natural pairing of bubble tea with ice cream. We can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on the Bubble Tea Floats, and experience the indulgence, love and happiness we hope to bring to all.”

