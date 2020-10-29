Golden Village transforms Gold Class lounge to co-working space

Working from home is not an unfamiliar concept, given the COVID-19 pandemic this year which saw extensive social restrictions. However, working from a cinema may be something new. Golden Village has recently switched up its Gold Class lounge at its Suntec outlet into a co-working space. Titled "Z.E.S.T @ Gold Class", the cinema is now allowing Singaporeans looking for a conducive location to work to utilise its space for SG$25, which includes perks such as unlimited Wi-Fi, popcorn, coffee and tea, and movie discounts.

In a conversation with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, a spokesperson from Golden Village said it chose to convert its Gold Class lounge to a co-working space as a response to the challenges faced by its customers who have had to work from home for a long period of time as a result of the pandemic. The offering is also part of its efforts to remain relevant to its customers and demonstrate the cinema's ability to adapt to changing times.

According to the spokesperson, the main idea was to create a conducive space for its customers to work or study at, without the long-term commitment that is usually required by conventional co-working spaces, or the time-limitations that they may often face at cafes. The "work-from-lounge" experience also aim to redefine the ideal workspace in its customers’ minds, prioritising their comfort and productivity at the forefront of it.

"Z.E.S.T @ Gold Class is the latest step in our journey as we remain committed to our brand promise, which is to provide our customers with ‘more than a movie’," the spokesperson also said, adding that the offering also serves to build its brand in the mindshare of customers. To promote its work-from-lounge experience, Golden Village will be primarily focused on using its social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, coupled with public relations announcement.

Elaborating on the choice of name, Golden Village's spokesperson said Z.E.S.T is an abbreviation for Zen, Entertainment, Space and Taste – which defines its proposition. Besides providing a conducive space for people to work in, Golden Village is also offering a Zen Zone programme, where customers can get a quick power nap in its Gold Class seats during certain timings for an additional fee. Additionally, customers will also get to enjoy selected dining options at special prices from its Gold Class menu, so they can have the convenience of having their meals there as well.

The idea of transforming facilities into a co-working space is not new. Since hotels have been allowed to resume operations, many of them have offered work-from-hotel packages, including Marriott International, Sofitel, Fullerton, lyf Funan, and more. Most of the packages include access to its room in the day, as well as perks such as access to its facilities, dining options, and provision of drinks. Hotels such as Furama Riverfront and Marriott International have also rolled out day passes and monthly passes for customers who would like a more permanent arrangement.

