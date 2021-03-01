Gojek drives personalisation with InMobi tie-up

Ride-hailing platform Gojek has partnered up with InMobi to enhance advertising, consumer intelligence and identity resolution for brands in Southeast Asia. The collaboration brings together audience intelligence from the Gojek platform and the marketing capabilities of InMobi to help brands drive personalisation in a privacy-compliant manner.

The partnership will power deep consumer insights, personalised advertising across the customer lifecycle and attribution for brands, and will be available across Indonesia, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.

Pulkit Khanna, vice president for adtech, data partnership & monetization, Gojek, said, “Our partnership with InMobi will offer an actionable solution for marketers and be a key growth driver for their businesses, as we will be able to help them optimise their marketing spends via effective targeting.”

Khanna added that by helping marketers deliver the right content to users at the right occasion, marketers will be able to maximise impact and ROI. U”sers will also benefit from having more targeted and relevant content, in line with Gojek's mission to remove friction from consumers' daily lives," he added.

InMobi will provide brands the capability to run surveys on the Gojek audiences to unravel unique industry and consumer insights. The industry and vertical insights will be powered by InMobi’s AI-driven mobile-first consumer intelligence platform – Pulse.

“Through this partnership, brands can engage with highly curated Gojek audiences programmatically on InMobi Exchange via their preferred DSP platform,” said Rishi Bedi, InMobi VP and GM, Southeast Asia, Japan and Korea.

“Brands have a unique opportunity to build a single view of the consumer by combining browse and buy patterns, category or brand affinity, location intelligence, and media behavior across the InMobi and Gojek platforms. Additionally, brands can also deterministically measure the sales impact of their online advertising across platforms using InMobi’s mobile intelligence such as location and Gojek’s in-app engagement signals.”

Bedi added that with the depreciation of the cookie, identity resolution is becoming critical for brands across the globe and Southeast Asia to reach consumers in a relevant manner. “By combining InMobi and Gojek proprietary intelligence, we will soon provide brands with a unique ID to drive contextual targeting and advertising in a cookie less world,” he said.

