Globe scales back iPhone launch due to Yolanda

Globe Telecoms has decided to dial down its planned big launch event for the iPhone 5s and 5c this year in response to millions of Filipinos in the Visayas affected by super typhoon “Yolanda.”

Instead of the usual festive theme, the telco will be setting up booths where subscribers can register to GCash to send monetary donations via mobile to the Philippine National Red Cross. The total GCASH donations made by customers at the launch event will be matched by Globe, according to a statement.

In-kind donations such as canned goods, noodles, usable clothes, blankets and mosquito nets are also welcome and can be dropped at designated areas at the event.

“As part of our commitment to help in nation-building efforts after the onslaught of Typhoon Yolanda that affected millions of lives, we are doing away with the usual grand launch event for the iPhone and instead use this platform to augment what we’re doing for our kababayans using our GCash facility,” said Peter Bithos, chief operating advisor for consumer business at Globe.