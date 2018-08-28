Former Levi Strauss' Asia marketing head Glenn Heng moves to Apple

Lagardère Sports’ executive director marketing, Asia, Glenn Heng (pictured) has left the company and joined Apple as its new regional brand manager. Marketing has reached out to Lagardère Sports for more information.

According to his LinkedIn, Heng has worked with Lagardère Sports since May last year and was based in Singapore. Prior to his role in Lagardère Sports, Heng helmed the role as the head of marketing in Asia, Middle East and Africa for German jeans manufacturer, Levi Strauss. He was with the company for over three years.

Previously, he also worked with Nike Southeast Asia for a span of seven years and seven months. He began in 2004 as country marketing manager, based in both Singapore and Malaysia and moved up as regional brand manager based in Singapore. Heng was also involved in the Nike Malaysia "Togel" campaign launched in 2008.

Apple did not comment on his appointment.