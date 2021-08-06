Former CIO Richard Lo joins MDEC as chief innovation and technology officer

The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Malaysia’s agency in digital transformation, has brought on board Richard Loh Tian Hu as its chief innovation and technology officer.

Loh began his career in 1997 at Siemens Malaysia, eventually rising to become the chief information officer at Nokia Siemens Networks in 2006. He also served as the chief information officer of AIG Insurance Malaysia as well as country head of IT Services at Zurich Insurance Malaysia. Prior to his appointment at MDEC, we was serving at AXA Partners (Asia Region) as its chief information officer.

He will be responsible to lead and develop MDEC’s Digital Information Technology Strategy, Plan and Transformation. Loh (pictured) will also be tasked to review, reorganise and integrate MDEC’s technology functions and infrastructures as to maximise MDEC’s capabilities and ensure that they are aligned to provide high quality digital innovations and technology services that are dynamic and responsive to both internal and external customers.

“Loh possesses the experience and deep knowhow to move MDEC’s digital transformation initiatives further for the benefit of the many, propagating a society integrated with technology, anchored by inclusivity and equitability in line with Malaysia 5.0. His credentials and track record speak for themselves and I am enthralled to welcome him to Team MDEC,” said Datuk Wira Dr Hj. Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff, Chairman, MDEC.

Loh will report to the CEO and will also be appointed as one of MDEC’s Operating Council (MOC) members.

“Loh will strengthen our IT, data and security strategy as we look to boost our capabilities and capacities in catalysing the digital economy as a whole. I am confident Richard will further add value and ensure we maximise our strengths and offerings to our customers, in our bid to establish Malaysia as the Heart of Digital ASEAN and achieve the goals of the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint (MyDIGITAL),” said Surina Shukri, CEO, MDEC.

“I am excited to be serving at MDEC and essentially be part of a very important machinery as we push forth to establish the nation as a key player in the digital ecosystem both regionally and globally. Serving the Rakyat and Malaysia will be a tremendous honour for me,” said Loh.

