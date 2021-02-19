Former Airbnb SEA comms lead Belle Baldoza resurfaces at TikTok Canada

Belle Baldoza has resurfaced at TikTok as director, global communications (brand campaigns) based in Toronto, Canada. She (pictured) was formerly head of communications for Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Airbnb and left last November after more than a year.

In her LinkedIn post, Baldoza said she will partner with teams and cross-functional partners to develop and drive multi-market campaigns as well as amplify its global voice and philosophy through initiatives that resonate across countries and cultures.

"While I have been fortunate to have come across some amazing opportunities throughout my career, this particular one excites me as it allows me to fully explore my passion for humanising technology through creative storytelling that allows the best aspects of the product and brand to shine, in a way that builds affinity with consumers across communities," she added.

This marks her return to the ByteDance family, having worked at TikTok's parent company in 2018 for more than a year as director, global communications. According to her LinkedIn, she was the third employee in the Asia Pacific regional HQ following ByteDance's globalisation efforts in 2018. During her time there, Baldoza said she led the strategic development and execution of communications and media relations initiatives for Southeast Asia and India, working with more than 50 PR agency partners and managing 13 country communications leads and specialists across the region.

Meanwhile at Airbnb, she worked with over 20 PR agency partners. Baldoza was also responsible for developing a strategic framework for influencer and content creator engagement, with an objective of extending amplification efforts across social media channels, her LinkedIn added.

She also worked at Uber as head of consumer communications, Asia Pacific for a year before it merged with Grab in 2018, and led PR for Netflix and Spotify in Southeast Asia and respectively.

