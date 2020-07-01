foodpanda SG hunts for 2 new heads of marketing, promotes Laura Kantor

Food delivery service foodpanda Singapore is on the hunt for a head of marketing (new vertical) and a head of marketing (food). According to a Linkedin post, the head of marketing (new vertical) will be responsible for all marketing and growth activities for shops and its grocery business pandamart. The appointed individual will also be leading a team, as well as planning marketing campaigns and branding strategies.

The head of marketing (food) will be tasked with the ownership of the company's "food" business unit, and is responsible for all marketing and growth activities for its restaurant delivery and pick-up business. For both new roles of head of marketing, foodpanda is looking seasoned marketers with more than eight years of experience, who ideally have knowledge in the eCommerce space.

Meanwhile, Laura Kantor, who was head of marketing and sustainability at foodpanda Singapore, has been promoted to marketing director at foodpanda Singapore. The new marketing heads will be working closely with Kantor and the team to identify more opportunities for foodpanda to scale these verticals. Marketing has reached out to foodpanda for additional information regarding Kantor's new duties.

In a statement to Marketing, Kantor said while food has always been foodpanda's strength, it has seen opportunities to expand its delivery services to other products as well. "The launch of new verticals is a natural extension of what we have been doing for many years, and is in line with our strategy to drive forward the quick commerce category," she said, adding that expanding the team is the logical next step to scale these new business units.

"For the next eight - and more - years, we intend to keep reinventing, so that we can always provide consumers with an ultra-fast and convenient experience," Kantor said.

Last month, foodpanda Singapore made headlines in local media outlets for its sarcasm, riddle-filled humour, as well as taking on the role of cupid through its food delivery riders. In a move to engage more with its customers, foodpanda gave riddles to customers while they wait for an answer from its representatives.

According to foodpanda, giving riddles to customers was planned and introduced to customer service agents after rounds of internal reviews and consideration of customer service best practices. Its spokesperson told Marketing then that customer service agents were trained to read different situations and implement the use of riddles in appropriate circumstances for the best customer service experience.

