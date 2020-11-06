foodpanda onboards 2,500 7-Eleven stores across SEA onto app

Delivery platform foodpanda has partnered with more than 2,500 7-Eleven stores on its app, making the convenience store available in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and the Philippines. With the partnership, an average of 1,000 7-Eleven items will be made available for delivery via foodpanda. This includes hot food, ready-to-eat insta-meals, snacks and alcohol and even pre-paid mobile phone cards. Foodpanda also aims to achieve an average delivery time of 20 minutes.

During the beta phase integration of the foodpanda “shops” feature, the number of 7-Eleven orders on foodpanda shops grew 50% month-on-month over the past six months, the press statement said. Foodpanda sees 7-Eleven as a brand synonymous with convenience, and looks to provide consumers easy access to the choice and variety for their daily essentials with this partnership.

The partnership is also said to underscore foodpanda’s dual focus on growing its core food delivery business as well as its quick-commerce offerings. According to foodpanda, quick-commerce represents the next generation of eCommerce, where consumers are able to purchase their necessities on-demand, to be delivered within 25 minutes. As part of the partnership, foodpanda will be supporting the entire delivery ecosystem. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to foodpanda for additional information.

The onboarding of 7-Eleven on its app comes as foodpanda observed a growing demand in the online grocery retail sector. The delivery platform found that even prior to COVID-19, industry watchers such as research firm IGD have predicted growth in online grocery retail, with more brick-and-mortar retailers partnering with delivery and technology companies to grow their online footprint. It added that in Taiwan, consumers have a preference for post-dinner orders from 8 pm to midnight, especially for snacks. Meanwhile in the Philippines, the largest variety available from a 7-Eleven store via foodpanda is almost 1,600 unique items. Foodpanda said it sees similar trends across the other markets in Asia.

The growing demand is said to be in line with the rise of the convenience economy over the past few years, as consumers get accustomed to food and grocery deliveries. IGD also reported that online grocery penetration is expected to remain at elevated rates post-COVID-19 as consumers stay home more. Additionally, IGD predicted that consumers will continue using online deliveries when social distancing measures are lifted to save time.

Foodpanda has also set its eyes on expansion in the APAC region, having recently launched in six cities in Japan. In a previous conversation with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Sebastian Angele, CEO APAC of foodpanda said it plans to invest 20 million euros (approximately US$23,695,100) in foodpanda Japan. Although unable to reveal how much will be used for marketing efforts, Angele said "a large share" has been allocated for marketing activities.

Meanwhile in Singapore, foodpanda launched a hyperlocal campaign titled "Auntie Knows The Real Deals", in line with the upcoming shopping festivals. The three-month campaign is kickstarted with a rap song and video, which was ran as a TVC, and foodpanda is ramping up its reach by going live with out-of-home ads in MRT stations, buses and in lifts. The amplification will also be complemented by foodpanda’s social media, website and in-app push.

Running until November, the campaign aims promote its additional groceries and shops offering, as well as encourage its customers to take advantage of the real deals and prioritise purchasing items that will benefit them in the short-term.

Join us on a three-week journey at Digital Marketing Asia 2020 as we delve into the realm of digital transformation, data and analytics, and mobile and eCommerce from 10 to 26 November. Sign up here!

Related articles:

UNIQLO taps on famous waving foodpanda rider to further promote AIRism mask

foodpanda tries to rein in 'crazy' festive shopping via new campaign

foodpanda sets foot in Japan with 'large share' allocated for marketing

foodpanda takes chickens to the sky with Ayam Penyet drone delivery