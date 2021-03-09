After pilot run, StanChart officialises use of dentsu’s programmatic solution

Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) will be using dentsu Curate to roll out their 2021 global brand campaign, “Here for Good”. This decision was made after the bank tested its campaigns using the built-in-Asia programmatic supply solution, when it was launched just six months ago, in September 2020. Earmarked to be the long term, strategic solution for clients’ supply path optimisation and curation needs, the solution is said to have since delivered outstanding results with a number of dentsu’s key clients, such as SCB.

Emma Sheller, global head of brand and marketing, Standard Chartered Bank said, “We recognise the complexity of the digital ecosystem but media quality and transparency are fundamental to any brand and shouldn't be compromised. With the success seen last year, we will continue to leverage dentsu Curate to drive incremental performance for our campaigns in 2021.”

SCB is a marquee client for dentsu in the Asia Pacific region. The pilot was implemented in more than global markets, with Hong Kong, Singapore, China, United Kingdom, the United States of America, Kenya, United Arab Emirates, being the key markets. The campaign reinforces the importance of global trade and SCB’s role in driving it while the media objective was to drive viewership and video engagement.

Explaining the process further, Sunil Naryani, vice president, commercials & partnerships at dentsu Asia said dentsu Curate followed a meticulous planning and execution process; starting with the analysis of historical performance using granular data from existing demand and supply sources to identify and eliminate opaque supply paths (and intermediaries). This was followed by curating high-quality video placements directly from publisher partners to drive engagement with complete transparency. “This strategic approach to supply, coupled with sophisticated Demand Side Platform (DSP) optimisation, resulted in more than 2X improvement in both campaign efficiency and video completion rates, doing justice to the iconic SCB campaign,” Naryani said.

“With audience addressability and identity solutions also in the works, dentsu Curate is poised to not only deliver to clients’ business and media objectives but also doing so in a way that ensures clients are future-proofed for the ever-changing, privacy conscious, complex media landscape,” Naryani added. According to him, the successes from 2020 have now paved the way for SCB to fully embrace ‘dentsu Curate’ as the company’s core programmatic supply solution, which will see newer and advanced offerings being tested in 2021 such as the expansion of curate into Google’s Owned & Operated (O&O) YouTube inventory and wider utilisation of first-party data to build a comprehensive, addressable framework with full transparency..” Naryani

Asma Quadri, client partner at Dentsu Asia Pacific added, “Standard Chartered is a strategic client for us and has always challenged us to push boundaries and bring constructive innovation in our work. We are appreciative of the brand’s trust and openness to trying new solutions and we are delighted with the strong campaign improvements seen with dentsu Curate, highlighting the need and importance of incorporating a strong supply strategy to programmatic, alongside the ongoing DSP buying optimisations.”