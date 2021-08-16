Luxury fashion designer Sabyasachi apologises for sold out H&M line amidst netizens' criticisms

Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has apologised after his collection was sold out worldwide almost immediately. Unhappy netizens also took to the brand's Instagram page to complain about the lack of stock and some also poked fun at him on Twitter for selling overpriced clothes. The Sabyasachi x H&M collection was launched last week and sold out globally. In response, Mukherjee said on Instagram that the response was incomprehensible. "I would not even call it overwhelming, just plain baffling. It's one of those things that even with the best forecasting, the best data team, the best supply chain and best logistics, you just cannot anticipate," he said.

He added that it was not only about how quickly it sold out in India but across all global markets. Mukherjee also acknowledged that there were many consumers who are disappointed and "profoundly [apologised]" for it. According to him, the team "produced in abundance" and he made it very clear and firm that there would be no VIP previews and no exceptions. Mukherjee said he wanted everyone to access the collection in "a democratic manner" and saw online as the best channel to achieve that goal.

He also explained that he designed an extensive range for the Sabyasachi x H&M collection to allow everyone to own a piece of something. "This would also mean giving unlimited access to our Bengal Tiger logo, something that we hold very close to us, it's almost sacred," he said. While a lot of marketing folks would consider such a strategy harakiri (a form of Japanese ritual suicide) for a luxury brand, Mukherjee said sustainable success never comes from the mind but always from the heart.

Some netizens refuted his claim of having no VIP previews and no exceptions, saying that several social media influencers got their hands on it shortly after the collection was officially launched. While this might have been a marketing tactic to drum up hype for the collection prior to the launch, one netizen pointed out that it does not align with Mukherjee's claim. Meanwhile, others were questioning why there was so much publicity surrounding limited stock, calling it "bad marketing". Some also commented they were unimpressed with the collection and there was nothing novel about it.

On the other hand, some defended the brand, saying that those complaining about the collection selling out have never experienced buying anything limited edition. Another also pointed out that while it is disappointing to not have scored an item from the collection, this is also proof that the world "wants more Sabyasachi; the world demands more Indian designers in the global high street".

Days before the official launch, netizens also trolled the brand for selling overpriced sarees that their grandmothers used to wear. Meanwhile, one netizen also tweeted that items from the collection are being resold on eBay even before it's shipped out.

I'm pretty sure my grandmother had a very similar saree in 1970s which didn't cost her a kidney pic.twitter.com/RWphJoNHGw — agila ulaga powerstar (@currdfriedrice) August 10, 2021

so Sabyasachi recreated my watchman's outfit with @hm, which costs ₹6,499



did not know misra ji was a style icon all along. pic.twitter.com/iLjpydHwmm — Pranshu 🎴 (@inmypranshoes) August 9, 2021

This almost looks like a shakha uniform #SabyasachixHM pic.twitter.com/WRnd86hVRQ — Tilak Mithrabettu (@tilak365) August 11, 2021

How is it already on eBay selling for £100 more and not even been shipped yet @hm @hmunitedkingdom #SabyasachixHM pic.twitter.com/dNKMg05lDo — Priya (@_pr1ya) August 12, 2021

Sabyasachi x HM got sold out in seconds. And people are freaking out. I get it, but I’m so used to it now lol. Ever tried to buy AJs from Nike? The whole house sits and enters the draw. Tab bhi nai milta. — Akshita Sood (@AkshitaSood) August 14, 2021

Mukherjee previously said the Sabyasachi x H&M collection gives the brand the opportunity to spread the Sabyasachi aesthetic to a wider audience in India and worldwide. The launch was put on hold back then due to the complexities of the COVID-19 situation.