FairPrice Group names PR partner to bring co-operative’s vision to life

FairPrice Group has appointed LEWIS as its PR agency partner following a pitch. FairPrice Group was established in 2019, bringing together four social enterprises – NTUC FairPrice, NTUC Foodfare, Kopitiam, and NTUC Link. While the group entity was recently established, its social enterprises – such as NTUC FairPrice which was first established in 1973 – have served Singapore for decades.

Moving forward, LEWIS will provide brand, communications and issues consultancy, as well as media relations, content creation and issues monitoring. The agency will work alongside the group’s corporate communications team to bring the co-operative’s vision to life and strengthen the brand’s relationship with the community as consumer needs evolve.

Jonas Kor, director of corporate communications, FairPrice Group said, “The formation of the Group has provided an opportunity to develop a holistic approach to cater to the evolving food needs of consumers.”

Kor added that during the pitch process, the LEWIS team demonstrated deep understanding of the brand and the areas where FairPrice Group is keen to strengthen. Since working together in April, the agency has developed and implemented creative communication and media strategies that are designed to serve the Group’s unique services and proposition, Kor added.

Pamela Tor Das, managing director, LEWIS Singapore said, “The demand for brands today goes beyond delivering great services or products. We’re living in a time where brands increasingly need to act with purpose and meaning – traits that FairPrice Group embodies. It’s a brand that touches many of our lives with a clear vision that is fuelling its growth. We’re excited to have the opportunity to share its story with the people of Singapore and look forward to working closely with the FairPrice Group team.”

