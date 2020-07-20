FairPrice Finest emphasises on audio experience with bespoke radio deal with SPH

FairPrice Finest has partnered with SPH Radio to launch an in-store radio programme, which will be aired in all 26 FairPrice Finest stores. The collaboration with FairPrice Finest sees SPH Radio exclusively managing and operating the programming of FairPrice Finest Radio and marketing its in-store airtime to advertisers. This venture into retail audio format is the newest addition to SPH's repertoire of omnichannel media solutions for advertisers.

FairPrice Finest Radio will broadcast carefully curated music coupled with content from SPH Radio stations and promotional messages from advertisers to over 2.5 million FairPrice Finest shoppers in an average month. In addition, FairPrice Finest Radio serves as a platform for the FairPrice and advertising brands to put out special announcements and promotions that are relevant to its shoppers.

Sim Hong Huat, general manager of SPH Radio said: “This is an exciting collaboration as it is SPH Radio’s first foray in an in-store environment. With SPH Radio’s expertise in audio media, we are confident in bringing quality programming to a wider audience segment with higher purchasing propensity. This new platform will also give our partners an option to extend their reach together with their traditional radio campaigns.”

Kelvin Tan, head of customer & marketing (Retail Business), FairPrice Group said: “Partnering with SPH Radio will not only help us improve our shopper experience via aural ambience but also provide a wider range of touchpoints for our retail partners to engage with our shoppers in an integrated manner. As Singaporeans are making more frequent trips for their groceries, this will be a viable platform for our retail partners to reach shoppers in their shopping journey.

Recently NTUC FairPrice appointed creative agency Iris and production agency Hogarth, following a closed door pitch first called in November 2019. The agencies Iris and Hogarth were selected with the help of consultants R3. Iris will be tasked to handle the creative and strategy elements for the FairPrice Group’s retail business brands, while Hogarth will handle creative production. The appointment is for a period of two years and both agencies will work on FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, FairPrice Xtra, Cheers and Unity. In the past, NTUC FairPrice has worked with ADK, TNT advertising and Crush advertising. With the current agencies, the brand is looking for an agency that can lead the overall strategic brand direction of the company as well as aid with the day-to-day tactical campaigns.