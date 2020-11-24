Eu Yan Sang ties up with myDoc to provide online consultations

Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) company, Eu Yan Sang, has partnered with MyDoc, a B2B digital healthcare company headquartered in Singapore to bring its consultations online. Under the partnership, Eu Yan Sang physicians will be able to use MyDoc’s platform to communicate with their patients without being restricted to their location or needing an in-person visit. Patients currently registered with Eu Yan Sang can now access the service from the MyDoc app.

According to a press release, by partnering with MyDoc, Eu Yan Sang’s physicians can focus on providing high-quality care for patients instead of worrying about technology best practices when shifting their consultations to a digital platform.

To ensure a safe and effective delivery of online diagnosis for patients, Eu Yan Sang physicians are required to go through MyDoc’s in-house skills training prior to performing video consultations. The training programme is said to cover content specific to the workflows of providing care online, as well as clinical skills relevant for online video consultations.

Matthew Lee, director of clinical operations at MyDoc said it is excited to partner with Eu Yan Sang to expand its ecosystem of care. “By working together, we can ensure a seamless transition of care for Eu Yan Sang’s patients from offline to online. This continuous care journey means patients are cared for every step of the way, allowing us to provide safe and effective care for the patients,” he added.

Lim Swee Cheng, general manager of clinic services and operational excellence at Eu Yan Sang Integrative Health said: “Off-premise care is a huge trend now and we see care experiences moving from a doctor-centric, to a more patient-centric delivery model.” He added that Eu Yan Sang has responded to the trend with new offerings such as ‘AskSinseh’, which provides e-TCM advice.

“The partnership with MyDoc represents another milestone in our transformation journey to build frictionless, yet highly personalised care experiences that let customers have their follow-ups without the need to leave home.”

Eu Yan Sang recently won the bronze award for "Best PR Campaign: Health & Pharmaceuticals" at MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's PR Awards 2020. To make its brand more appealing to younger audience in Malaysia, the TCM brand built an experience centre which fused traditional and modern elements. The centre aimed to showcase the history of Eu Yan Sang and educate the target audience about herbs and traditional medicines. This was done through digital executions, games, and interactive and experiential platforms for complete brand immersion and appreciation. According to Eu Yan Sang, the purpose of this centre was to strategically house all important engagement elements in one space and drive brand education and appreciation.

