Employees Provident Fund's CEO joins Khazanah Nasional

Employees Provident Fund's (EPF) CEO YBhg Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan (pictured) has joined Khazanah Nasional as managing director. He replaces Tan Sri Datuk Wira Azman Hj Mokhtar who stepped down earlier this year.

He has also resigned from his position as Media Prima's non-independent non-executive director. Prior to joining the EPF, he was the managing director of Malaysian Resources Corporation. He previously served Pengurusan Danaharta Nasional and was involved in corporate recovery and credit restructuring following the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997.

“Datuk Shahril Ridza has served for more than 15 years at Media Prima during which he demonstrated immense dedication to the Group and provided invaluable guidance to the management team of Media Prima. We wish him well in his future endeavours,” Datuk Mohd Nasir Ahmad, group chairman of Media Prima, said.

