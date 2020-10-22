Emily in Paris gets SEA tour as brands crop her in on their stunts

Brands in Malaysia and Singapore are putting a creative twist to the recent hype surrounding Netflix's latest comedy drama series Emily in Paris starring Lily Collins as Emily.

The series features Emily moving to Paris for a new job opportunity and struggling to succeed in the workplace, while on the search for love and experiencing a culture clash. However, she is now on a "tour" in Southeast Asia, appearing out of the blue at places such as myBurgerLab, Shayk Smoothie and Inside Scoop. Check out the list of brands that Emily paid a "surprise visit" to!

De.Wan 1958 by Chef Wan

What is a stop in Kuala Lumpur without a trip to De.Wan 1958, a restaurant by well-loved Chef Wan? Emily must have satisfied her craving for delicious Malaysian food.

Domino's Malaysia

Residents in Selangor were once again hit with a second major water shortage recently, and Domino's wants to get consumers' spirits up by remind them that Abang Domino's will always be by their side, especially those who left their hometown to work in Selangor. Hey, even Emily is showing support to residents in Selangor by delivering them pails of water and pizza! Done in collaboration with 16TWO, Domino's spokesperson told A+M that it has been keeping a close eye on how Emily in Paris was trending. When the water disruption returned, it found the “perfect storm”.

DoYouCraveFud

Besides having pizzas and Malaysian food, Emily also got her dessert fix. But having it in a cafe is so passe, so she decided to have the sweet treats in the desert instead.

Inside Scoop

The Conditional Movement Control Order is not stopping Emily from gallivanting around Kuala Lumpur. It sees like she made a pit stop at the Inside Scoop to satisfy yet another dessert craving of hers. Oh and she brought a friend too this time round.

Instahome

Safe to say, Emily must have fallen in love with Klang Valley for she approached Instahome to rent an apartment after her escapades around the city. Watch out! She could be your new neighbour.

myBurgerLab

Apparently, a female resembling Emily turned up at myBurgerLab and claimed she is from Perlis. Furthermore, she insisted on dining in but was turned away because of takeaway-only measures implemented at the restaurant. She was also seen turning up at GSC and Inside Scoop without a mask!

Nando's Malaysia

For all the Emily(s) who had to put their travel plans to Paris on hold as a result of the pandemic, invite your best friends for a meal at Nando's to be "in PERI-PERIs". The post was done in collaboration with Fishermen Integrated.

Nokia Malaysia

Emily bought a phone just for pictures of the beautiful sights and sounds of Paris and no, it is neither an Apple or a Samsung. Little did we know she is a fan of Nokia!

Shayk Smoothie

From Paris and Malaysia to Singapore, looks like Emily had to quench her thirst with a glass of smoothie after all that travelling.

Supreme Barbeque Club

Escargots and croissants are not the only thing that Emily fancies. In fact, she is down for a good barbeque meal too.

Photo courtesy: Netflix