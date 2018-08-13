Drone company DJI runs worldwide airport OOH campaign for 'Now It's Epic' initiative

Drone company DJI tied up with JCDecaux to roll out an OOH campaign to promote its "Now It's Epic" initiative. The OOH campaign, which ran from June to July 2018, was seen on OOH digital screens at Singapore Changi Airport, as well as Los Angeles International Airport, London Heathrow Airport, Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and Frankfurt Airport.

The campaign aimed to promote DJI's Mavic Air drones to avid travelers and to position it as the best travel drone in the market. JCDecaux One World and JCDecaux Singapore were engaged for this initiative.

The "Now It's Epic" initiative, first launched in 21 June in partnership with TripAdvisor, challenged travellers and drone pilots in a photo and video contest. The #NowItsEpic campaign was live on digital platforms, as well as Skypixel, DJI’s creative platform for drone owners to share their epic travel moments.

According to Lyn Lim, digital head, DJI wanted to reach out to well-travelled adventure-seekers who documented their trips through photos and videos. Running the campaign in the airport environment is aligned with the sense of anticipation as travellers embark on their next adventure, while broadcasting the campaign across international airports creates a sense of connectivity among travellers.

"JCDecaux’s Digital Duty Free network at Singapore Changi Airport was hence selected for its strategic connections to the region and for its position as a world-class air hub," Lim added.