Dress Normal, says Gap

American retailer Gap is bringing its global campaign to Singapore, questioning people what it means to “dress normally”.

Launching fully on 26 September across multiple marketing vehicles, Dress Normal asks individuals to shape their own authentic, personal style.

“Finding your own version of ‘Dress Normal’ is an art – my normal is different from your normal, and that’s the essence of the campaign,” said Seth Farbman, Gap global chief marketing officer.

The campaign features photography of recognizable people who are known for their own art of “dressing normal” according to Gap. This includes the likes of Anjelica Huston, The Royal Tenenbaums; Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men; Michael K. Williams, Boardwalk Empire; Jena Malone, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire; and Zosia Mamet, Girls. Additional celebrity names will be released ahead of the September launch, said the company.

Also, the print advertisements carry taglines such as ‘dress like no one’s watching’ and ‘let your actions speak louder than your clothes’.

“Gap has always stood for individuality and being your most authentic self. By challenging the idea of what it means to dress normal, we hope to inspire confidence in everyone’s own personal style,” said Stephen Sunnucks, Gap global president.

A 360 marketing matrix (across print, outdoor, TV, digital, social, mobile and BTL initiatives) will also roll out for the campaign.

The campaign also consists of a series of commercials that will air on TV, in stores and online by director David Fincher (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, The Social Network, Fight Club and Gone Girl).

Watch the commercials here:

http://youtu.be/X8ANBQDkC0A?list=UUqdlkI3mV3Ykw7IlKR9dwCA

http://youtu.be/LUXJKQbdxN4?list=UUqdlkI3mV3Ykw7IlKR9dwCA

http://youtu.be/g_8Gag5Mc74?list=UUqdlkI3mV3Ykw7IlKR9dwCA

http://youtu.be/6FJUSftHfKY?list=UUqdlkI3mV3Ykw7IlKR9dwCA