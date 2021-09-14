Dream Cruises supports local through SG brands partnership

Dream Cruises has partnered with four Singaporean brands in its first-ever "Support Local" initiative to create a series of exclusive lifestyle products. According to the brand, this is to support local brands and businesses and showcase homegrown talent. The brands involved include Singapore’s homegrown tea brand The 1872 Clipper Tea, social enterprise The Animal Project, ice-cream and coffee lifestyle café Creamier, as well as lifestyle fashion brand Binary Style. The four local brands will offer limited-edition ice cream and tea flavours and specially designed items such as scarves, masks, and pouches, that will be available onboard World Dream.

Onboard the cruise, Binary Style will sell scarves that feature vivid colours and oriental patterns to capture and bring out the essence of World Dream. Creamier will offer guests with a specially created ice cream flavour that brings to mind the gentle sea breeze and lightly salted air during a refreshing day out at sea. The Animal Project will be selling its pouches that use digital calligraphy to showcase the artists’ love for animals and elements of World Dream, while The 1872 Clipper Tea will be elevating guests’ experience with its refreshing and calming tea blend.

Michael Goh, president of Dream Cruises, said that it is excited to showcase the vibrancy and creativity of Singapore’s food and design scene onboard World Dream through its collaborations with the amazing breadth of talent in Singapore. "Singapore is an important homeport for Dream Cruises, especially during this pandemic, and this initiative lets us not only give back to the local business community, but we are also able to enhance our offerings for our guests. Our support for local brands will be an ongoing effort so there will be more collaborations for our guests to look forward to.”

Moving ahead, Dream Cruises said it will partner with Made with Passion, a national initiative that showcases a curated collection of local lifestyle brands and celebrates the passion behind them. Dream Cruises will collaborate with several Made With Passion brands to create unique retail merchandise and experiences that will be exclusively available on Dream Cruises.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out for more information with regard to the partnerships.

Power up your PR and communications efforts today with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's PR Asia Week on 1 and 2 December. Learn ways to build an evidence-based practice, up the ante on your strategies, and be head and shoulders above your competition. Click here to register today!

Related articles:

Dream Cruises injects Chinese elements onboard

Dream Cruises embarks from its Guangzhou homeport

Dream Cruises invites travellers to dream with the mermaid