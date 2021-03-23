'Don't miss a thing,' says Great Eastern SG in emotional film about critical illnesses

Great Eastern has unveiled its new campaign titled "I don't want to miss a thing", which aims to build awareness among Singaporeans on the importance of critical illness protection. The campaign is fronted by an emotional film, which tells the story of a father watching his daughter grow up with a cover of Aerosmith's iconic song "I don't want to miss a thing" playing in the background. Halfway through his daughter's growing up journey, the father was struck by multiple occurrences of cancer. It then becomes unsure if the father will be able to see his daughter grow up to get married. The film ends on a happy note, where the father walked his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day.

The film was done in collaboration with BLKJ and was launched on social platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. It also ran across MediaCorp's free-to-air channels. Great Eastern will also be using multiple platforms such as content partnerships with sites such as Mothership and MoneySmart, social media, and programmatic ads to engage audiences through various mediums.

Great Eastern's campaign comes as its recent survey in 2020 showed that a number of consumers in Singapore underestimate the need for sufficient critical illness coverage. The study revealed that 73% of respondents who experienced critical illnesses are willing to pay higher premiums for more protection against various critical illnesses or relapses in the future, and over 80% regretted not getting more coverage. Additionally, it was found that almost 40% of the surveyed non-patients and those who have not cared for a critical illness patient before are unwilling to pay more for a new insurance plan to get higher protection. Armed with this insight, Great Eastern sought to educate consumers on the importance of proper financial planning and also showcase the options Great Eastern has to help safeguard customers in the unforeseen event of critical illnesses, and in particular against possible multiple incidences.

Colin Chan, managing director, group marketing, Great Eastern said: “Not all critical illness patients have continued protection after their first diagnosis, as it depends on the type of insurance plan they own. Multiple incidences of critical illnesses can happen. Our survey showed that almost all consumers who experienced critical illnesses who tried to buy more insurance plans later encountered difficulties, and regretted not having provisioned for the additional coverage upfront. We hope to address this with a solution that offers continued coverage after a diagnosis of critical illnesses with multiple payouts. As an insurer, we want to help Singaporeans to have all-rounded protection and continued coverage for life.”

Great Eastern is not the first brand to create its own rendition of a classic song. Last September, the Ministry of Communications and Information launched a music video featuring a uniquely Singaporean rendition of the iconic "Stand By Me" by Ben E. King sung in all four of Singapore’s official languages. The music video celebrates Singaporeans who have, each in their own way, stood by their fellow countrymen and women in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and weak economic outlook. The music video was also conceptualised by BLKJ, and filmed by local directors Roslee Yusof and Sufyan Sam’an of The Prosecution Film Company.

