DON DON DONKI ramps up SEA online shopping experience with Grab tie-up

Retail brand DON DON DONKI (DONKI) has tied up with Grab to offer consumers a more convenient online and in-store shopping experience where consumers can shop and pay for DONKI products through GrabMart and GrabPay, and have scheduled or immediate delivery straight to their door.

As DONKI continues its expansion across the region, both companies plan to collaborate on in-market campaigns to further engage Grab users and retail shoppers. DON DON DONKI is operated by Pan Pacific International Holdings Group’s overseas subsidiary for Asia Pacific, Pan Pacific Retail Management (PPRM). To cater to new consumer expectations of ultra-fast door-to-door delivery, Grab will serve as DONKI’s preferred on-demand delivery partner in Southeast Asia, and also offer its cashless payment service across DONKI retail stores.

The service will launch in Malaysia first, followed by Singapore and Thailand. The two companies also plan to explore initiatives to better engage consumers online and offline. For example, DONKI can tap on Grab’s Merchant Discovery feature, which will enable them to push promotions to Grab users who are nearby to draw them to their stores. In Singapore, Grab and DONKI are launching a joint campaign to encourage fans to explore this new GrabMart shopping experience. Dedicated promo codes will be created to offer consumers discount and free delivery.

Meanwhile, consumers in Malaysia can pay for their offline purchases in DONKI retail stores via GrabPay, Grab’s in-app cashless payment service, and receive GrabRewards points for their transactions. Both companies are in discussions to bring GrabPay into more DONKI retail stores in the region.

“Over the past few years, we strove to bring Japanese products closer to consumers in Southeast Asia by opening up new stores in every corner of the region,” said Satoshi Machida, president of PPRM (Singapore) and PPRM (Malaysia). “As one of the leading e-commerce platforms, this partnership with Grab will allow us to gain a foothold online and reach out to more consumers as a complement to our on-going market expansion.”

“We are super excited to be partnering DON DON DONKI on their Southeast Asia expansion. We know that many Grab users are fans of Japanese products and are going to appreciate DON DON DONKI’s wide range of good-quality, value-for-money Japanese foods, fresh produce and products. We look forward to bringing a piece of Japan and the unique DON DON DONKI experience to more Southeast Asian homes through GrabMart,” said Saad Ahmed, managing director, regional head of commercial for Grab.

“Consumers are buying more groceries and essentials online, and this behaviour is unlikely to go away. The Grab platform enables retailers like DON DON DONKI to easily plug into our ecosystem, connect with our large and growing base of online users and provide ultra-fast on-demand delivery to them through our scalable fleet. We are committed to supporting retailers in Southeast Asia build out their digital strategies and reach their business goals through our unique platform tools and services,” added Ahmed.

