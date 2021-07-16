Does anyone open your EDMs or push notifications? Maybe it's time to use an emoji

If your marketing EDMs or push notifications are not getting opened as often as you wish, consider using emoji to draw your consumers. Majority of global emoji users (60%) are likely to open an email or push notifications that contain emoji, especially if that emoji is their favourite (63%). Meanwhile, 42% of global emoji users are more likely to purchase products that are advertised using emoji, according to Adobe's Global Emoji Trend Report 2021.

In particular, Gen Zs (70%) and Millennials (63%) are likely to open an email or push notification with an emoji in the subject line. Also, nearly half of global emoji users are more likely to respond to a message if it contains an emoji (47%).

Brands come across as more relatable when they use emoji in online marketing (51%), and consumers are more likely to like, comment or share posts from brands on social media if emoji are included (50%).

The use of emoji will also drive consumers to follow brands on social media (46%). Takeout meals came out as the top product global emoji users are willing to purchase with an emoji, followed by clothing, and streaming services. The use of emoji also has a positive effect on customer service, with 49% of global Gen Z preferring customer support chat teams to use emoji in chat or emails with them. Globally, the top five favourite emoji are the laughing crying face, the thumbs up, the heart shape, a kissy face with a heart and the sad face with a tear drop.

Impact of emoji usage on talent retention and workforce

The use of emoji has become commonplace at work too, with 69% of respondents stating they use emoji at work. Adobe's report ranked the thumbs up, strong, and okay emoji as the most effective at motivating users at work. At the same time, 66% of users like it when others use emoji at work and feel they positively impact likability (71%) and credibility (62%). Gen Z (75%) and Millennials (77%) are more likely to use emoji at work compared to Gen X (69%) and Boomers (52%).

Interestingly, the use of emoji at work also boosts creativity (50%) and makes employees feel more connected (62%) and more receptive to new tasks when emoji are included in the requests (51%). Decision making also becomes more efficient (63%) when emoji is used and it helps users quickly share ideas (73%), as well as reduces the need for meetings and calls (51%). In this aspect, the report said Gen Z are significantly more likely than Millennials (66%), Gen X (58%) and Boomers (59%) to agree that using emoji at work makes team decision making more efficient.

Gen Z (51%) and Millennials (42%) are also significantly more likely than Gen X (34%) and Boomers (33%) to agree they would be more satisfied at their job if their team, boss or supervisor used more emoji in workplace communications.

Photo courtesy: 123RF

Related articles:

emoji most used by your consumers across age groups

Consumers are demanding more inclusive emoji

Oreo continues to spark playful connections with special emoji cookies

Twitter jumps on #SGElection fever with new custom emoji