Disney and FOX conclude massive digital and social pitch for SEA markets

Disney and FOX in Southeast Asia have concluded their digital and social media pitch, and Marketing understands that Publicis Singapore has been appointed to handle duties across the region. Marketing also understands that the pitch process involved at least two other agencies and covers six markets across Southeast Asia, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Marketing has reached out to Disney for a comment. Publicis declined to comment.

Last year, Disney appointed Publicis and Omnicom Media Group to handle its global media business following a five-month long pitch. The incumbent media agency for Disney Studios Southeast Asia was Dentsu Möbius, which was tasked to provide strategy and creative planning, regional coordination and alignment, media planning, buying, and reporting for digital, ATL and on-ground execution.

According to its recent financials, Disney’s main priority for growth is now through its direct-to-consumer business. In a call with investors, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said that Disney+, in particular, exceeded the company’s highest expectations. “We have been thrilled with the performance of the service since our initial launch in November, and we continue to expand into other markets. In late March, as planned and despite COVID-19, we had an incredibly successful launch of Disney+ in Western Europe, followed by a highly successful launch in India,” he said.

Nonetheless, Disney, like many other companies, has experienced widespread disruption. In mid-March, it closed many of its domestic parks and hotels indefinitely, suspended its cruise line, halted film and TV productions, and shuttered retail stores. Executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, however, highlighted that the company has shown "resilience" in this turbulent period through "the strength of its brands and the strong emotional connection people have to them”.

“In fact, recent studies have shown we’ve maintained that connection with consumers throughout this crisis. We also have a tremendous collection of assets. And beyond that, what we create has never been more necessary or more important than right now. In fact, it’s quite possible that what we create is appreciated now more than ever, because people find comfort and inspiration in our messages of hope and optimism,” Iger said.