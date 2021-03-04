Adobe_Feb21_Banner1

Digiz Awards 2021

In today’s hyper-connected world, digital marketing is no longer a trend, but an essential element of running a business. And with everyone competing for eyes in the digital realm, marketers must push the limits to stay at the forefront of this ever-evolving industry.

Following the success of last year, Marketing magazine is proud to present the return of the DigiZ Awards, a bigger and bolder awards show to showcase brilliant digital marketing campaigns and celebrate the region’s top digital marketers with their cutting-edge strategies. It is the premier event honouring the best and brightest in this rapidly growing industry in North Asia.

