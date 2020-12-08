Decathlon settles integrated pitch for SG market

Decathlon Singapore has appointed Ogilvy for integrated duties following a pitch. Ogilvy will be responsible for integrated communications work which will involve brand strategy, creative, social, public relations and digital services. Working together with Decathlon's media partner Neo Media World, Ogilvy is tasked with building the Decathlon brand to accelerate its growth in the Singapore market. Ogilvy has declined to comment on MARKETING-INTERACTIVE's queries.

The appointment comes as Decathlon recently opened its fifth experience store and 12th physical location in Orchard, since the brand's entry in Singapore in 2013. The store is said to feature digital technologies that enhance the shopping experience, including VR experiential stations, robot units that ensure well-stocked shelves and seamless payment methods through the Decathlon app.

Hieu Pham Tran, communications and marketing lead, Decathlon Singapore, said the brand has "huge ambitions for growth" in the year ahead, as it settles into a new reality post-COVID-19. He added that the need for robust communications that address new consumer behaviours and habits formed from the pandemic are more pertinent now than ever. "We are excited to be working with Ogilvy, who will bring robust thinking and effective creativity, and together, we are confident that we will advance Decathlon’s position to offer even better experiences for our customers in Singapore," he said.

Shirley Tay, executive group director, Ogilvy Singapore, said: “We love that Decathlon has their eye on the ball, and doesn’t leave growth to chance. We love that Decathlon is in it for the long-haul, wanting to make a lasting impact and be part of the local community. Most of all, we love that we are now part of the team and have been entrusted with Decathlon’s brand-building efforts in Singapore. We can’t wait to get the ball rolling to make the pleasure and benefit of sport accessible to all.”

Decathlon is not only making waves in Singapore, it is also accelerating its growth in neighbouring countries. Earlier in September, Decathlon partnered Lazada Malaysia to boost its digital presence and support the next leg of its business growth. This is especially in making its sporting goods accessible to customers nationwide and online. Decathlon joins LazMall, which offers a dedicated space to get direct access to authentic international and local brands. The French sporting goods retailer currently has five physical stores and a website in Malaysia.

