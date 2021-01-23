Data firm Vpon snags veterans Joe Nguyen and Basil Chua as consultants

Vpon Big Data Group, a big data company in Asia, has hired Joe Nguyen and Basil Chua as senior consultants to accelerate its Southeast Asia market development and Asia expansion. Both Nguyen (pictured left) and Chua (pictured right) are veterans in media, advertising, data, travel, and eCommerce in the Asia Pacific.

Fresh off a Series C US$40 million investment, Vpon plans to boost its presence in the region. Southeast Asia is home to 583 million people and 400 million Internet users in six countries. It is becoming the economic powerhouse and digital economy growth engine. In post-COVID-19, Southeast Asia’s eCommerce is expected to hit US$172 billion and online media US$35 billion by 2025. Online travel will have the steepest growth of 33% CAGRi.

Vpon’s founder and CEO, Victor Wu said: “I am excited to have Nguyen and Chua joining Vpon team. I am confident they will bring significant value in expanding our Southeast Asia’s business. With their diverse expertise from business development, to strategic partnerships and digital innovation, they will support us to establish our leading market position.”

“It has been exciting to watch Vpon growing in the past few years. It has excelled in big data marketing and advertising solutions, especially in the travel sector. Vpon has played a crucial role in helping the National Tourism Organizations (NTOs), including Japan’s JNTO, use advanced data and analytics to formulate effective marketing and recovery strategies. I am looking forward to bringing Vpon’s proven solutions to the travel and tourism organisations in Southeast Asia,” said Nguyen.

“Data is the lifeblood of the digital media and advertising ecosystem. Vpon’s high-quality audience data and mobile advertising inventory will provide improved accuracy in targeting. Further, Vpon’s solution has proven to deliver vastly enhanced marketing performance by combining advanced data science and artificial intelligence. We will be engaging with partners, marketing agencies and brands in the coming weeks,” Chua added.

In the past 12 years, Vpon has been determined in fostering data development in major Asian markets by providing highly effective and customizable data products and solutions for clients and partners.

Late in 2020, Vpon has secured US$40 million in Series C investment to accelerate the development in big data. The round was led by Cool Japan Fund with additional investments from Korea’s STIC Investments, Hong Kong’s TripLabs, and Japan’s e-Commerce platform Beenos. The company will continue to focus and expand its data business in the Asia Pacific region to establish the global standard on a healthy and sustainable ecosystem.

