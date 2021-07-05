Daimler SEA's digital and innovation GM steps down after 15 years with firm

Daimler Southeast Asia's digital and innovation lead, GM, Franco Chiam, has left the company after close to 15 years. In a LinkedIn post, Chiam thanked his colleagues and the friendships he has forged throughout his career with the company.

"It was truly awesome to walk this path together with you!" he added. Chiam first took on this role in 2016 and oversaw the areas of digital transformation and planning, analytics, digital marketing, and AI. Before that, he was the facility and operations manager for Daimler's data centre operations in Southeast Asia. According to his LinkedIn, he was responsible for regional monitoring infrastructure and regional backup infrastructure. Chiam also worked at Hewitt Associates and LGA Telecom.

In a previous podcast interview with MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, Chiam said it is important to get like-minded support from the board when embarking on digital transformation. Citing its internal chatbot as an example, Chiam said the first question others asked was why couldn't the company use bots that are available in the current cloud providers. In situations like this, Chiam said marketers should be prepared to show what targets or valuable benefits the comapny is able to gain out of this initiative.

He added that mindset is the biggest factor when it comes to digital transformation and transformation always needs to start from the top. With the world moving at breakneck speed and digital trends evolving quickly, Chiam said plenty of mindset change is required. "Things that can change could happen in a matter of months and weeks or even within the year itself. So organisations need to be ready," he added. MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to Daimler and Chiam for comment.

Located in Singapore, Daimler South East Asia (DSEA) is a regional hub for Daimler AG. Its office in Singapore oversees business development for South Asia and South Pacific region. According to the group, it also has a large and significant IT hub in Singapore as well as a regional logistics centre, which supplies to the Asia Pacific region.

