Culinary school At-Sunrice raises awareness on handwashing techniques with top chefs

Culinary school At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy has launched a #standupandwashup campaign to raise public awareness on the right handwashing technique. The campaign sees some of Singapore’s top chefs from Michelin-star restaurants banding together in a series of 11 videos in six languages, to demonstrate the best handwashing methods and provide tips on proper food handling practices.

The chefs featured include Sebastien Lepinoy of Les Amis and Chan Hon Meng of Hawker Chan. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, At-Sunrice aims to educate the public on proper hand-washing techniques and also highlight the importance of practicing it. The campaign is supported by digital marketing agency 2Stallions.

Kwan Lui, founder and director of At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy said as the number of local COVID-19 cases continues to increase in Singapore, it is more important than ever that everyone do their part to fight COVID-19. In addition, she added that the videos also serve as a reminder to everyone that all have a role to play in being socially responsible.

“As a leader in culinary education in Singapore, At-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy has the responsibility to champion the cause of enabling every Singaporean to stay clean and safe. We are thankful that our network of chefs readily participated in this initiative to educate the public, believing with us that this is the right thing we should be doing as our nation bands together to fight COVID-19,” she said.

Meanwhile, Daniël Heerkens, regional managing director at 2Stallions said: “We are proud to be supporting a meaningful campaign led by At-Sunrice, to bring greater awareness about personal hygiene through the digital space. It is currently a difficult period for all of us, but let us lend a hand to each other within our means to combat COVID-19.”

