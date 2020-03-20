Crazy Rich Asian star Henry Golding struts around CBD in new Singlife ad

Fintech insurer Singlife has rolled out a commercial starring brand ambassador Henry Golding. No stranger in the big screen, Golding rose to fame after the Crazy Rich Asians film and has since worked on several Hollywood hits. The homegrown Singapore fintech company first brought onboard Golding as a brand ambassador in December 2019, and said the star’s personal story embodies the values of the brand, "where dreams, ambitions and desire to make a mark on the world are just as important than the wealth one generates".

The video commercial was filmed and produced in Singapore’s Central Business District, as part of a brand campaign conceptualised and led in-house, with the support of 72andSunny for script writing and Applebox for production. Singlife also had the support of SearchGuru as its digital marketing partner and Duo Studio for social creatives. Through this commercial, Singlife aims to bring onboard as many as 200,000 app downloads within the year 2020. The commercial will be released online across Singlife’s Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube with a series of OOH commercials to feature at outdoor spaces across Singapore, starting from April.

Golding will be promoting Singlife’s flagship product which is an everyday insurance account, as well as demonstrating the Singlife Visa debit card. He takes a walk along the vicinity, pays with a Singlife card and shares about making smart financial decisions.

On choosing Golding, in a statement with Marketing, Liam McCance, Singlife's chief marketing officer said previously that the star's path to success does not resemble his character's privilege depicted on screen in Crazy Rich Asians. "He went from a hairdresser to a travel show host, to now a successful Hollywood star. His story is one of hard work, bold ambition, and soulful passion that eventually led to success," he added. According to McCance, there are quite a number of financial services firms in Singapore and with Singlife being one of the newest in the market, it is important to do things differently and showcase innovation to cut through the marketing noise.

Formerly called Singapore Life, the company rebranded to Singlife in September 2019. In line with the rebrand, the company sported a new logo and unveiled a new strategy called "Manage, Grow & Protect". Moving away from a lion head, Singlife's new logo is red and depicts the sun. The company also recently secured US$90 million from Japanese insurer Sumitomo Life Insurance to accelerate its growth in Singapore.

